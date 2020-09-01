JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Sets New 12-Month High at $83.00

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.00 and last traded at $82.46, with a volume of 212830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.64.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JD shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on JD.Com from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on JD.Com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on JD.Com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on JD.Com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.65. The company has a market cap of $116.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.Com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 22.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,621,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,625,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907,425 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 489.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,983,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $420,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798,580 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com during the first quarter worth approximately $174,150,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 540.0% during the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,034,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com during the first quarter worth approximately $140,029,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

