Jetcoin (JET) Price Tops $0.0385

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Jetcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0385 or 0.00000324 BTC on major exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $303,299.66 and approximately $322,149.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00041869 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006062 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $691.06 or 0.05820519 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00037395 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00015650 BTC.

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,888,005 tokens. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jetcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

