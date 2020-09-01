Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) fell 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.75. 606,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 735,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JFIN. ValuEngine upgraded Jiayin Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.47.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $44.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 17.39% and a negative return on equity of 39.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jiayin Group Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jiayin Group stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

