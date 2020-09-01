Jibrel Network (JNT) Price Hits $0.0261 on Top Exchanges

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, Jibrel Network has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jibrel Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $4.44 million and $18,528.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00041868 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006173 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $697.40 or 0.05858592 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00037396 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00015853 BTC.

About Jibrel Network

JNT is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork.

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io, IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

