JKX Oil and Gas (LON:JKX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.70

JKX Oil and Gas PLC (LON:JKX)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.70 and traded as low as $18.05. JKX Oil and Gas shares last traded at $19.65, with a volume of 254,745 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 million and a P/E ratio of 1.56.

About JKX Oil and Gas (LON:JKX)

JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary. It has total reserves of approximately 93.9 million barrels of oil equivalent.

