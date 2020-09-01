John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Stake Lifted by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,647,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,192 shares during the period. John Hancock Income Securities Trust makes up approximately 0.7% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 14.14% of John Hancock Income Securities Trust worth $23,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 271,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 28,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

JHS stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.24. The company had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,753. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.46.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Profile

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

