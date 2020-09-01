Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $43.51 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,832,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,179 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $43,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 111.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 490.1% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. Insiders bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.47.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.51. 2,308,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,798,248. The company has a market capitalization of $227.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average of $24.87. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.