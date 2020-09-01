Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $67.33 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,816 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 22,361 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.4% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $67,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney stock traded down $3.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.87. The stock had a trading volume of 11,020,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,419,887. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.19. The stock has a market cap of $238.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.07.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.