Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 6,047 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,047 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

Shares of JPM traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.66. 435,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,278,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.87. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $313.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

