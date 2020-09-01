Joint Ventures (JOINT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,153.00

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 1st. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $34,063.45 and approximately $2,153.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joint Ventures token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. In the last week, Joint Ventures has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00133918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.65 or 0.01654381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00193902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00175050 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00203710 BTC.

Joint Ventures Token Profile

Joint Ventures was first traded on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio.

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

