Jounce Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,815 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,552% compared to the typical daily volume of 82 call options.

Several research firms recently commented on JNCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 495,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $167.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 2.17.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

