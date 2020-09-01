JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0390508 (LON:JETG) Stock Price Down 0.4%

JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0390508 (LON:JETG)’s share price fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 272 ($3.55) and last traded at GBX 274 ($3.58). 5,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 74,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 275 ($3.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.84 million and a P/E ratio of -34.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 274.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 254.42.

About JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0390508 (LON:JETG)

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company has approximately two share classes, which include Growth and Income. The investment objective of the Growth portfolio is to provide capital growth and a rising share price over the longer term from Continental European investments by consistent out-performance of the benchmark and taking carefully controlled risks through an investment method that is clearly communicated to shareholders.

