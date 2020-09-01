JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B)

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on RDS.B. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Royal Dutch Shell stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.65. The stock had a trading volume of 283,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,703. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $62.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.38.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $32.49 billion for the quarter.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

