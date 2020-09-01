JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)

Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HLFFF. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hellofresh in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Hellofresh stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.45. 14 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084. Hellofresh has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.71.

About Hellofresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

