JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for ENI (NYSE:E)

ENI (NYSE:E)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE E traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $18.52. 13,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,580. The company has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.69. ENI has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,145 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 0.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 146,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in ENI during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in ENI by 38.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 33.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

