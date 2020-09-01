JSR Corporation (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Short Interest Update

JSR Corporation (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of KAEPY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.92. 70,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,693. JSR has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $6.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24.

Get JSR alerts:

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised JSR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

About JSR

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in the electric power, heat supply, gas supply, and telecommunications businesses primarily in Japan. It operates through Electric Power, Gas/Other Energies, IT/Communications, and Real Estate/Life segments. The company operates nuclear, hydropower, thermal, solar, wind, and biomass power generation facilities.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.