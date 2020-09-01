Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,874 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 476.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,169,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,086,000 after buying an additional 5,099,406 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 154.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,569,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588,939 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 584.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,091,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,536 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 739.6% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,948,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at about $23,033,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

JNPR traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.47. 84,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,662. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.91.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $167,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CSFB reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

