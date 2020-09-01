Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Shares Down 8.4%

Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN)’s share price dropped 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.58. Approximately 2,665,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,307,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

KDMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadmon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $806.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.30.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 1,105.49% and a negative return on equity of 138.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 14.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kadmon by 3.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 139,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

