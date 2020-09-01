Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

KALA stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 11.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65. The company has a market cap of $483.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.24. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.36% and a negative net margin of 1,993.41%. Equities analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 82,972 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 45,474 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $350,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

