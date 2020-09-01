Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.86

Kansas City Life Insurance Co (OTCMKTS:KCLI) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.86 and traded as high as $32.05. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $32.05, with a volume of 1,935 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $297.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.77 million during the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 3.91%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KCLI)

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities.

