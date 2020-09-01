Kao Corporation (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Down 96.4% in August

Kao Corporation (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the July 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of KSRYY traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 25,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,258. KAO has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.11.

KAO Company Profile

KOSÉ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It operates through Cosmetics Business, Cosmetaries Business, and Other Business segments. It provides makeup, skincare, nail care, and hair care products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners.

