Karbo Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $53,267.00 (KRB)

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, Karbo has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Karbo has a total market cap of $647,841.28 and approximately $53,267.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Karbo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0748 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.79 or 0.00805858 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003190 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000183 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000750 BTC.

About Karbo

Karbo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 8,659,852 coins. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Karbo’s official website is karbowanec.com.

Karbo Coin Trading

Karbo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Karbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.