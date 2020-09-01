Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.76

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and traded as low as $5.60. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 194 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace, gas turbine and machinery, plant and infrastructure, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery businesses. The Ship & Offshore Structure segment offers liquid natural gas carriers, LPG carriers, bulk carriers, and submarines.

