KEFI Minerals (LON:KEFI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.82

Shares of KEFI Minerals plc (LON:KEFI) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and traded as high as $2.39. KEFI Minerals shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 9,124,200 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $42.94 million and a P/E ratio of -2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.20.

In related news, insider Harry Anagnastoras-Adams acquired 1,580,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £31,600 ($41,291.00).

KEFI Minerals Company Profile (LON:KEFI)

KEFI Minerals Plc engages in exploration and development of mineral deposits in Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia. It explores for gold, copper, and precious and base metals. The company holds 95% interest in Tulu Kapi Gold Project situated in Ethiopia with a probable ore reserve of 1.0 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces; and 40% interest in Jibal Qutman project located in Saudi Arabia with mineral resources totaling 0.7 million ounces.

