Keller Group (LON:KLR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $635.70

Shares of Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $635.70 and traded as low as $610.00. Keller Group shares last traded at $627.00, with a volume of 63,652 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KLR shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keller Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keller Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 720 ($9.41).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 629.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 635.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20.

In other news, insider Kerry Porritt bought 47 shares of Keller Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 655 ($8.56) per share, with a total value of £307.85 ($402.26). Also, insider Venu Raju bought 1,000 shares of Keller Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 596 ($7.79) per share, with a total value of £5,960 ($7,787.80).

About Keller Group (LON:KLR)

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

