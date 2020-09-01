Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys New Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 55,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

NYSE VLO opened at $52.11 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

