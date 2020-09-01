Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $1.25 Million in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in State Street by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its stake in shares of State Street by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 18,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in State Street by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STT opened at $68.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.47. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,663. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Wolfe Research cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

