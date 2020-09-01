Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $1.56 Million in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 40.8% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $85.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $499,556.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ES. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Guggenheim cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

