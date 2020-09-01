Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.57

Shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.57 and traded as low as $9.25. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.38.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $34.26 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kewaunee Scientific stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.54% of Kewaunee Scientific worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

About Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

