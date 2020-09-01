Keystone Financial Group Acquires 4,166 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 2.5% of Keystone Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $9,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.13. 3,071,100 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.62 and a 200 day moving average of $60.88.

