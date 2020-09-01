Keystone Financial Group Acquires 67,655 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 639.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,655 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 273.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth about $95,000.

NASDAQ FV traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,632. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.98. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $36.23.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.