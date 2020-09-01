Keystone Financial Group Acquires 895 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group owned about 0.13% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 205.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIOO stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.25. The company had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,628. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.99 and a 200-day moving average of $122.27. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.18 and a 12-month high of $156.00.

