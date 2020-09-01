Keystone Financial Group Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of Keystone Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,340,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.95. The company had a trading volume of 214,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,316,355. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $178.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.91.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

