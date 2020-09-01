Keystone Financial Group Buys 18,159 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,159 shares during the quarter. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Keystone Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Group owned about 0.14% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TOTL. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 58,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 95.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 77,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the second quarter worth about $73,000.

TOTL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.57. The company had a trading volume of 12,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,332. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.17. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $46.54 and a 1 year high of $50.49.

