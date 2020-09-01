Keystone Financial Group Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Keystone Financial Group increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 129,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. King Wealth lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 80,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,261 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 69,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 28,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $702,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

IEMG stock traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $54.21. 904,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,358,143. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.19.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.