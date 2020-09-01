Keystone Financial Group Grows Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Keystone Financial Group grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 0.9% of Keystone Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $107.58. The company had a trading volume of 597,799 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.44 and its 200 day moving average is $94.35.

