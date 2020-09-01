Keystone Financial Group Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 160.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group owned 0.56% of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSDA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 126,642 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 185.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 57,066 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,061,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period.

Get Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

Shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,926. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.85. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.