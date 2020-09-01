Keystone Financial Group Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Keystone Financial Group cut its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 112.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 52.3% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,108. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $98.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.98.

