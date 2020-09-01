Keystone Financial Group Has $1.85 Million Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Keystone Financial Group lowered its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 119.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of IXN traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.10. 3,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,494. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $155.91 and a 1 year high of $276.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.88.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.