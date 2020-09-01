Keystone Financial Group Has $4.02 Million Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 1.1% of Keystone Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Group owned 0.08% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,076,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,651 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,585,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 65.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,416,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,166,000 after purchasing an additional 955,714 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,986,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,026,000 after purchasing an additional 495,416 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,332,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of FTCS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,859. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day moving average of $57.53. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $65.29.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.