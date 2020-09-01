Keystone Financial Group Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.3% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.39. 189,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,963. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $52.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.03.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

