Keystone Financial Group Purchases 2,296 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 1.1% of Keystone Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Keystone Financial Group owned 0.08% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 280.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,634,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,433 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $67,118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,885,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2,658.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 475,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,080,000 after buying an additional 458,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 96.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 645,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,108,000 after buying an additional 316,508 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $$60.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. 53,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,354. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $56.43 and a 1 year high of $60.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.80.

