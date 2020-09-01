Keystone Financial Group Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,423 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,658,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,607,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 93.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,204,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,510 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17,406.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,729,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,417 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.56. The stock had a trading volume of 116,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290,886. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

