Keystone Financial Group Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.43. 7,495,680 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.23. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.