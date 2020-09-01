Keystone Financial Group Sells 120 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Keystone Financial Group lessened its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.7% of Keystone Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.5% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 655 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.4% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 126,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $178,237,000 after acquiring an additional 36,302 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.5% during the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 3,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $25,135,000. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,688.62.

GOOG stock traded up $26.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,660.51. The stock had a trading volume of 74,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,102. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,659.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,118.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,533.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,389.19.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

