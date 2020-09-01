Keystone Financial Group Sells 292 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Keystone Financial Group cut its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of MDY stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $354.12. The stock had a trading volume of 132,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,872. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $384.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.43.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

