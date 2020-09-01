Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,732,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009,616 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.30% of Kinder Morgan worth $93,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 444.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 161.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 373,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $5,258,852.97. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 245,212,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,042,053.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Smith bought 7,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 680,233 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,573. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.61.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,569,904. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 197.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

