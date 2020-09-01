Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Shares Down 8.7%

Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN)’s stock price traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.53. 947,505 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 204% from the average session volume of 311,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

KIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Kindred Biosciences from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kindred Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

The stock has a market cap of $164.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 10.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 69.69%. Analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 115,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $542,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,462,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 24.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 19,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 15.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 17,323 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KIN)

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

