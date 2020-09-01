King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 172.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,895 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.13% of Repay worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RPAY. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 32.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the second quarter worth $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Repay by 134.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Repay by 244.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 28,145 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $660,000.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,371.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 54,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $1,225,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,737,297.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 585,909 shares of company stock worth $13,381,680 over the last ninety days. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Repay from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. Repay Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $27.93.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 million. Repay had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Repay Holdings Corporation will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

