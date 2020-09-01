King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys New Shares in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 63,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Karyopharm Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 16.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 381,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 178,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $33.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 186.76% and a negative net margin of 228.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KPTI. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.99 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider John Demaree purchased 7,500 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $109,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $289,050.00. Insiders sold 61,477 shares of company stock worth $1,113,930 in the last three months. 11.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

